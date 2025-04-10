File image

ALLOCATION OF RESIDENTIAL STANDS TO LEGISLATORS FROM THE 8TH, 9TH AND 10TH PARLIAMENT OF ZIMBABWE

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works wishes to advice the public as follows:

•The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works in 2013 partnered with the •Parliament of Zimbabwe to avail residential stands in urban and peri-urban areas for allocation to Honourable members, effective the 8th Parliament and forward.

•Since inception, the facility is benefitting Honorable members from the 8th (2013-2018), 9th (2018-2023) and the current 10th Parliament. This facility is a once off entitlement given as non-monetary benefit, which is part of their conditions of service.

•To date Parliament of Zimbabwe has been allocated residential stands in Goromonzi (188), Bulawayo (49), Chiredzi (12), Kadoma (9) and Beit Bridge (5).

•On the 9th of April 2025 the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works allocated a total of 70 stands in three location as follows, Killarny – Goromonzi

(15), Penrose – Zvimba (15) and Mabelreign – Harare (40)

In implementing this programme, Government is fulfilling its commitment of enhancing the welfare of the Honourable members, as it is doing for war veterans, women, the youth and civil servants.

•Implementation of programmes aimed at providing housing to targeted communities is being done in fulfilment of provisions contained in the constitution of Zimbabwe.

•Ministries responsible for implementing these government programmes shall regularly update members of the public for their information.