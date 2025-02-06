Finance and Investment Promotion minister Mthuli Ncube has emphasized the need for the Government & business to work together to achieve economic growth and stability.

He made the remarks at the Post Budget Breakfast Review Meeting in Mutare, where he is engaging with stakeholders in order to get stakeholders’ perspectives on the 2025 National Budget.

Meanwhile, the ruling party ZANU PF says companies that are closing down due to economic challenges have poor management.

ZANU PF Director of Information and Publicity Farai Marapira says companies including supermarkets that are shutting down have poor management.

Zwnews