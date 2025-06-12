The Government has approved the Tourism Amendment Bill 2025 in a move aimed at revitalising the tourism sector, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

This legislation is set to amend the existing Tourism Act [Chapter 14:20], aligning it with constitutional principles of public administration and corporate governance.

The proposed amendments emphasise gender equality, representation and universal access, reflecting the country’s commitment to inclusive development.

Dr Muswere said these changes were crucial for promoting a sustainable and equitable tourism industry.

“Cabinet considered and approved the Tourism Amendment Bill, 2025,” said Dr Muswere.

“The Bill proposes amendments to the Tourism Act [Chapter 14:20] and seeks to ensure that the principles of public administration and leadership, as set out in the Constitution and the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act [Chapter 10:31], are incorporated.

“The Bill promotes gender equality, representation, and universal access in line with provisions set out in the Constitution. The Bill will strengthen the administration of the Zimbabwe Tourism Fund by introducing a ‘Tourism Council’ responsible for the oversight of disbursements of funds.

“The Bill further seeks to strengthen regulation of the tourism sector by introducing new provisions for shutting down unregistered facilities and ensuring mandatory publication of all registered tourism facilities, as well as mandatory registration of all online booking platforms.

“The Bill introduces civil penalties for failure to pay, collect, or remit any levies and fees, and also proposes a mandatory obligation for operators in the industry to submit to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority statistics and information utilised for tourism planning and the development of marketing strategies,” said Dr Muswere.

The Government aims to strengthen the tourism sector’s governance framework, enhance its competitiveness, and ultimately attract more visitors.

The approval of the Tourism Amendment Bill signals a proactive approach to addressing the challenges within the industry and fostering sustainable growth.

