The government is expected to generate US$135 million from car radio licenses this year.

This is according to data released by the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency ZimStat recently.

With 1,467,955 registered vehicles in Zimbabwe as at 31st December 2022 and a new car radio license fee of US$92, the government is set to generate over US$135,051,860.00 in revenue.

This is a significant boost to the national economy.