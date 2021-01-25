Ministry of Health says it is planning to scale up on the number of teams that do COVID-19 testing and those that do medical follow ups.

The ministry says if one is tested but is stable, they are sent back home for quarantine whilst those who are sickly are admitted.

As stated by the Ministry, those in quarantine are meant to be followed up and given adequate information pertaining to the safety of those around them, hence the need to scale up follow ups.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Jasper Chimedza who is appearing before the Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care to give an update on the current Covid 19 situation in Zimbabwe, said the ministry faced challenges at the borders where people queued for long hours as they use the PCR for testing people. The statistics increased through out the festive season up to now .

He disclosed that there is no shortage of oxygen in the country currently, saying the report on shortage of oxygen only referred to the bulk oxygen tanks.

On Lupane and jotsholo clinic closure – the ministry says it has not received a report but have only read of it on social media.

