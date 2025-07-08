The government is set to begin installing prepaid water meters nationwide, starting in Harare, to improve water management, promote responsible use, and boost revenue collection.

The programme will begin in two to three weeks and will first target high-density suburbs in Harare, including satellite towns like Norton, Chitungwiza, and Ruwa.

In the initial phase, 600,000 meters will be installed—320,000 in Harare and the rest in Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, and Victoria Falls.

The second phase will cover the remaining towns and cities across the country.

This move follows the government’s signing of contracts with the City of Harare, Hangzhou Liaison Technology Company, and Helcraw Electrical.

Under a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model, private companies will handle water purification, distribution, billing, and wastewater management. As part of the project, Harare will also get a new water treatment plant.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe confirmed that the contractors are already on site, marking the start of a long-awaited programme first proposed 10 years ago.

The Herald