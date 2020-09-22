Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has disclosed that schools will reopen in phases, so that covid-19 preventive measures could be gradually assessed.

Speaking during a post-cabinet briefing, Mutsvangwa said the decreasing number of new infections is an indication of an epidemic coming under control.

Apparently, Mutsvangwa said schools will reopen in a phased manner, as follows.

Phase 1 will open on September 28 2020 Grade 7, Forms 4 & 6.

Phase 2 on 26 October 2020, this will see Grade 6, Form 3 and 5 students resuming lessons.

And finally, Phase 3 will commence on 9 November 2020, covering the rest of the learners which include ECD A & B, Grade 1,2,3,4,5, Form 1 and 2.

She added that Cabinet was informed that the Experts Advisory Committee conducted a modeling exercise on current local and international COVID-19 data noting that the Zimbabwe epidemic has not peaked as previously predicted.

She said this is atrrattrib to the control measures that have been put in place.

She however, urged the public to continue being vigilant in adhering to COVID-19 containment measures as the effects will continue to be felt until a vaccine is found.

-Zwnews