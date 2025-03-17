The Zimbabwean government is set to recruit nearly 20,000 health workers who were affected by the withdrawal of funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The initiative aims to prevent disruptions in critical healthcare services, particularly in primary care and opportunistic infection clinics.

Among those affected are over 1,000 doctors and nurses, as well as nearly 19,000 village health workers who played a key role in providing primary healthcare across the country.

Health Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora confirmed that the Ministry of Finance is mobilizing funds to integrate these workers into the government payroll.

The recruitment drive is part of a broader plan to double Zimbabwe’s health workforce by 2030.

The government’s intervention is expected to stabilize the healthcare system, retain skilled professionals, and ensure continuous service delivery, particularly in rural areas.

Additionally, Dr. Mombeshora assured that there is sufficient stock of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs until June 2025 and that contingency plans are in place to avoid shortages.

The move underscores the government’s commitment to mitigating the impact of donor funding cuts on Zimbabwe’s healthcare sector.

