Government suspends import duties on luxury buses, agriculture commodities

Suspension of duty on selected commodities among them luxury and public service buses, ammonium nitrate fertilisers, fertilised eggs for hatching and powdered raw milk among other critical goods, came into effect on Wednesday last week, according to Government Gazette published on Friday.

Some of the goods on the exemption list include raw wine all for approved importers and manufacturers. This is contained in Statutory Instrument 279 of 2018.

Customs and Excise duty exemptions have been given time-lines with fertilisers and wines suspension running for 12 months from January 1 while fertilised poultry eggs for hatching have six months duty suspension.

On the eggs issue, the decision is meant to ensure recovery of the poultry sector that was recently hit by Avian Flu.

The waiver has also been extended to fertiliser, suspending duty on imported ammonium nitrate fertilisers by approved importers for the next 12 months.

Presenting the budget last year, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube, hinted on suspension of customs duty on specified buses for tour operators.

“In order to assist tour operators capitalise their fleets, I propose to extend suspension of duty on 75 new buses of a carrying capacity of eight to 55 passengers including the driver,” said Minister Ncube.

herald