The government of Zimbabwe has started the evacuations in Chimanimani as it prioritises citizens’ safety, just in case Cyclone Chalane hits the area with a devastating effect.

The cyclone is expected to hit Zimbabwe tomorrow.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publiciy and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has confirmed the evacuations.

“Evacuation is currently underway in Chimanimani as Government prioritises residents’ safety, just in case Cyclone Chalane hits the area with a devastating effect.

“These in the pix are being evaluated to St Patricts and Mutambara Mission,” he says.

-Zwnews