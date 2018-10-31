Government shutdown major fuel stations, Big filling stations lose licences

Government yesterday made a shocking move which saw service licences for service stations that were charging fuel prices above those recommended by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) being withdrawn.

Addressing journalists in the capital, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said to protect the public, Cabinet resolved to “vigorously” enforce regulations which outlaw the three-tier pricing system and sanction those found on the wrong side of the law.On withdrawn fuel licences, she said: “Government has withdrawn licences of some fuel service stations caught engaging in irregular trade practices.

Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said Glow Petroleum had three of its service stations shut down for overcharging.

The Ministry of Information through its Twitter account also announced that ZUVA Service Stations have lost their trading licences after they were caught charging customers above and beyond recommended prices.

