The government has suspended import licences for seven commodities in an attempt to increase product availability.

The new measures were revealed in a Govt Gazette issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce under SI 103 of 2022.

Products that will now be imported without any need for import permits or licences are sugar, milk powder, infants milk formula, petroleum jelly, bath soap, laundry bar and washing powder.

Apparently, the country is facing shortages of some products, amid high prices of goods and services, as the local currency continues to fall.

Zwnews