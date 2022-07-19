The government through the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has reviewed the prices of diesel and blend for the week beginning 18 July.

In a public notice, ZERA said it had reduced diesel and blend prices in both Zimbabwe and United States dollars.

ZERA said diesel now costs ZWL$714.45 down from ZWL$714.91 per litre. Petrol (Blend – E15) now costs ZWL$ZWL$675.35 down from ZWL$677.32 per litre.

Diesel and Blend prices, in that order, were reduced from $1.86 and $1.76 per litre to $1.80 and 1.70. Reads the statement:

PETROLEUM PRICES — Week 18 July 2022

Please be advised of the review in fuel prices for diesel and blend for the week 18 July 2022. The prices have been reviewed as follows:

ZWL/ US$D:- Diesel 50 (ZWL/litre) Blend – E15 (ZWL/litre) Diesel 50 (US$/litre) Blend – E15 (US$/litre) Maximum prices 714.45 675.35 1.80 1.70.

The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio remains at E15.

ZERA says operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.

Zwnews