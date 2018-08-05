Chamisa rules out GNU, escalates ED war

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has rejected calls from his opposite number to accept election outcome and work together for the common good.

This follows calls by Mnangagwa for the opposition movement to consider that they have a role to play in the “present and the future of the country”, a statement immediately interpreted to mean he was mulling a GNU with the opposition party.

Chamisa then said: “Mnangagwa must learn to be different from Mugabe, but anyhow, when he was defeated by president Tsvangirai in 2008, Mugabe wanted to hand over power to Tsvangirai, but it was Mnangagwa who reversed that.

“He is not a new person in this matter. He is the master of deceit. He must not pretend to be good to the world, he knows what he did. He rigged the elections and he now wants to extend an olive branch. Can that be politics? It is a culture that is developing in Africa, and we cannot allow that kind of thing. Let a winner be a winner.”

Earlier on, Morgan Komichi, a top official in the opposition movement ruled out a Government of National Unity with Zanu PF.

He said unity governments should be a voluntary thing and not forced through election theft.

“We don’t want people to abuse their power, to abuse the guns to rig elections in order to (force a unity government). let the GNU come out of free and fair elections, let it come out of a voluntary process where the winner should lead the GNU,” Komichi said.

Additional reporting from The Standard