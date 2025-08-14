The Ministry of Industry and Commerce, working with other agencies, is enforcing the Consumer Protection Act (2019) to curb smuggling, counterfeit sales, underweight goods, deceptive pricing, and poor labeling.

To date, 3,779 businesses have been inspected, leading to 419 prosecutions, 402 compliance notices, and the seizure of 4,816 substandard products.

Nationwide inspections and awareness campaigns will continue under the 2024–2025 Industrial Growth Plan to protect consumers, improve product quality, and ensure fair trade.