In what has been described by authorities as a restructuring exercise within the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the Health Services Board (HSB) has announced that chief executives of Zimbabwe’s five major Government hospitals, have been ‘relieved of their duties’.

The affected executives, according to HSB chairperson Dr Paulinus Sikhosana, include: Mr Ernest Manyawu of Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Dr Tinashe Dhobbie of Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, Dr Enock Mayida of Chitungwiza Central Hospital, Mrs Nonhlanhla Ndlovu of United Bulawayo Hospitals and Mr Leonard Mabhandi of Ingutsheni Hospital, a major psychiatric hospital based in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second biggest city.

The dismissed quintet has since been replaced by their hospitals’ clinical directors in an acting capacity.

Dr Sikhosana also told state media that some directors in the ministry have also been moved.

“Yes, I can confirm the latest development and changes within the ministry. It is part of restructuring within the ministry,” he was quoted as saying.

“Like in any organisation, the restructuring is being carried out to improve operational efficiency, effectiveness, accountability as well as effective use of resources within the ministry. We want to keep the integrity of the organisation,” said Dr Sikhosana.

He, however, declined to name the directors and senior members of staff within the Health Ministry, who had been moved from their posts.

“I cannot give the names of the directors who have been affected or of the people who replaced the CEOs,” Dr Sikhosana told one state-owned daily.

“It is an exercise which we are carrying out across the board. We are not only going to end with those hospitals alone. We are looking at all our hospitals,” said Dr Sikhosana.