Government Clears Air On Diaspora Remittances

The government has cleared out the confusion surrounding the Foreign currency accounts amid claims that Diaspora remittances would be withdrawn in local currencies.

This is what they had to say on the issue

Please note that Diaspora remittances shall continue to be received in foreign currency. Recipients shall have 3 options to receive remittances: * in cash *sell their remittances on a willing seller willing buyer basis to Bureaux de Change, or *deposit into Individual Nostro FCA Diaspora remittances shall continue to be received in? foreign currency. -An investor who purchases dually listed shares on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange shall only sell those shares after a vesting period of at least 90 days

This follows amid reports that the government allegedly banned cash withdrawals from all Foreign Currency (FCA) Nostro Accounts.