The government has banned vendors from operating in the central business districts (CBDs) of major cities as a way to tame the cholera outbreak.

This was revealed by Information and Publicity Minister Jenfan Muswere during a post-Cabinet briefing where he said the move is part of a comprehensive effort to curb the spread of the waterborne disease.

“Government directs vendors be removed from the streets, gardens using raw sewer be destroyed, clean water be availed, mobile toilets be availed in city centre, Civil Protection Act be activated to fight cholera.

“Mitigatory measures being taken are the removal of food vendors selling or cooking food on the streets of Harare and Chitungwiza; bulk safe water trucking to western suburbs of Harare to enable access tosafe drinking water; health education campaigns; removal of all dumpsites in Harare and Chitungwiza and reopening of public toilets,” he said.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded over 7 000 cholera cases and at least 142 deaths.

The provision of clean water has been a challenge for the country, this has, in recent years resulted in a surge in waterborne diseases like typhoid and cholera.

Zwnews