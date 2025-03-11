MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY & COMMERCEP RESS STATEMENT ON THE COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PREMISES RENT BOARDS FOR THE SOUTHERN AND NORTHERN REGIONS.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce wishes to inform the public that the Commercial and Industrial Premises Rent Boards for the Southern and Northern Regions have been constituted and are now operational.

The mandate of the Commercial and Industrial Premises Rent Board is to determine fair rents for commercial and industrial properties as governed by Statutory Instrument 676 of 1983 (Commercial Premises Rent Regulations of 1983).

The Northern Region Commercial and Industrial Premises Rent Board covers •Harare, •Mashonaland East, •Mashonaland West, •Mashonaland Central, •Manicaland and the •Midlands Provinces.

The Southern Region Commercial and Industrial Premises Rent

Board covers • Bulawayo, •Masvingo,

•Matabeleland North and •South Provinces.

The Northern Region Board sits in Harare at Mukwati Building whilst the Southern Region sits in Bulawayo at Mhlahlandlela Building.

Members appointed to the Commercial and Industrial Premises Rent Boards for the two regions are as follows:

•Ms. Faith Mushambi

•Mr. Polite Ngwenya

•Mrs Taremeredzwa R. Moyo •Mrs. Tswagai Fike Marovatsvaga

•Ms. Chengeto Molly Mutsengi •Mr. Bigboy Ncube

•Miss Tatenda Mutawarira

•Mr. Ndwendwe T. Dingiswayo

•Mr. Tafirenyika Masvore

•Mr. Brighton Ncube

•Mr. Thulani Chitopo

•Mr. Livhuwani Mambo

•Mr. Adwell Shave

In view of this, the Ministry advises all concerned that applications for dispute

resolution or fair rent determination should be submitted at the nearest

Ministry of Industry and Commerce office.

Industry and Commerce office or contact the Ministry on email, website, X handle or telephone numbers.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is committed to provide quality, transparent and efficient service towards upholding fair rental practice.

Website: http://mic.gov.zw

X account: @Min_of_IC

Phone: 0242-707540 791823, 702737, 702733, 700472

Email: [email protected]