Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Winston Chitando says the government will ban the export of lithium concentrates from 2027 to promote local beneficiation.

Currently, the country has a ban on exports of raw lithium. Only lithium sulphates a higher level of value addition will be permitted for export.

Bikita Minerals and Prospect Lithium are already in the process of developing value addition facilities.

In 2022, Zimbabwe banned the export of unprocessed lithium ore. Since then, only lithium concentrates—produced by new processing plants such as Prospect Lithium and Bikita Minerals—have been permitted for export.

Bikita (owned by Sinomine) and Prospect (Huayou Cobalt) are already developing advanced refining facilities, and expect to complete them by 2027.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing, Chitando said Cabinet has re-affirmed the ban on the export of chrome ores, and stressed the need to develop the ferrochrome industry locally.

He said the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development will be strengthening the implementation of the use it/ lose it principle, and holders of all unutilised mining titles, chrome in particular, are requested to take note of the Government position.

Zwnews