In a spine-chilling incident which has literally shaken Mashonaland East Province in particular, and the entire nation in general, a 7-year old boy was ghastly murdered under the most gory of circumstances by a herdboy and two other suspects who are still on the run.

Zimbabwe police authorities confirmed in a statement Thursday that the herdboy, Tafadzwa Shamba (40), teamed up with his co-accused pair who are still on the run, to murder 7-year old Tapiwa Makore for ritual purposes.

What is quite unfathomable is the fact that the juvenile had his life gruesomely cut short after the heinous murderers had been promised just US$1 500 as the value of the murdered Makore’s skull.

“It is alleged that Tafadzwa Shamba, a herdboy in the same village with the victim, worked with the other suspects to waylay the victim at the garden. They took him to a mountain, where they kept him for the whole day,” partly reads the statement penned by national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

“They then killed him at night and one of the other suspects, who is from Juru Growth Point, took away the head/skull, leaving the herd boy with the other body parts after promising to give him $US1 500, on coming back,” said AssComm Nyathi.

He also revealed that the police discovered bloodstained clothes worn by Shamba on the day he committed the ghastly murder.

The national police publicist further added that they will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of ensuring that the other two suspects are successfully tracked and face the full wrath of the law.

