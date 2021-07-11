File photo: ZRP Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

On Saturday, 3 Goromonzi residents Kudakwashe Parankinyu Tanaka Zidoro & Tadiwanashe Gwena released from police custody after they had been arrested & charged with disorderly conduct in a public place as defined in section 41(b) of the Criminal Code.

The trio returns to court on Wednesday where they will answer to charges of disorderly conduct for allegedly demanding to be vaccinated against Covid 19 at a local clinic in Goromonzi.

The three were represented by Tapiwa Muchineripi of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, which confirmed the incident.

Apparently, as at 10 July 2021, people vaccinated against Covid 19 were as follows, (1st Dose) 886 619 and (2nd Dose) 590 501.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police urges members of the public to cooperate with police officers enforcing the government’s COVID-19 regulations.

ZRP Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi is on record calling on members of the public to observe Covid 19 regulations saying offenders would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

-Zwnews