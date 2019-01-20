Goreraza: Soldiers force 2 elderly women to fight until they started crying

By Stanley Goreraza: Ruwa residents were again attacked by the Zimbabwean Army late this afternoon(Sunday). Three Military trucks carrying approximately a hundred soldiers, accompanied by a police truck and a Support Unit Carrier, unleashed hell on residents who were innocently going about their business around George’s vicinity. Hundreds of victims were forced to lie down before being mercilessly kicked and gun butted in the head and assaulted with weapons which included logs all over their bodies.

Old women in their sixties operating misika were not spared and suffered injuries all over their bodies. Two women in their sixties were ordered to take turns slapping each other until they both started crying before being ordered to lie down for further abuse.