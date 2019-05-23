Goods will move from shops to the black market: Goreraza

Prices have gone helter-skelter with images of the President being fixed to dart boards as sharp and piercing words are angrily thrown at him on social media and general national discourse.

But Va Mnangagwa is only following what everyone with authority on economic matters advised. He has rightly left the meeting of demand and supply to market forces. The moment he grabs a hammer like his predecessor to halt the free movement of prices, it becomes smash and break! Things will go from bad to worse. Goods will move from shops to the black market as prices reach zero gravity.