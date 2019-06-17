Good Samaritan Retrieves US$100 000 Three Pistols From Accident Scene…Hands Everything Back

In the land of the bad and corrupt, one Mr. Mlondolozi Mpofu proved that he was a Good Samaritan when he retrieved over US$100 000 and three pistols which he handed over to a security company whose cash-in-transit vehicle had been involved in a fatal accident near Lupane on Saturday.

The Chronicle reports that a Safeguard cash-in-transit vehicle had been involved in a fatal accident near Lupane on its way from Victoria Falls to Bulawayo. One of the guards died on the spot while two others were seriously injured.

Mpofu who witnessed the accident is said to have helped the injured, retrieved the money and guns before calling the police and the security company. He said:

I was on my way to Hwange after the Lupane 80 sign post when l witnessed the accident. The driver was trying to avoid cattle and he lost control. He swerved left and right. I went there to save lives because l could see that the other security officer was trapped in the car while the other one was thrown out of the vehicle.

After he helped the trapped officer, that’s when he saw the cash box which he decided to take and keep safe together with three pistols that were scattered in the bush. Mpofu is reported to have also called the police whom he gave only the pistols. Mpofu said that he did not hand over the money to avoid the money changing many hands. He then personally handed it over to the security company

-Chronicle