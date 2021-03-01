Zimbabwe Warriors captain Knowledge Musona is back from injury after he played 70 minutes yesterday in KAS Eupen’s 2 nil away win at Sint -Truiden last night.

Musona who has been side-lined by an ankle injury since January is now fully recovered and will most likely lead Loga’s charges against Botswana and Zambia in crucial Afcon Qualifiers slated for later this month.

The Warriors are second in group H with five points from four games and a win against Botswana and Zambia losing against Algeria will see them joining log leaders Algeria who have already booked their ticket to the finals in Cameroon.

The news of Musona’s recovery comes as a big boost for coach Loga whose is at risk of missing several key players due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Zimbabwe will qualify for the Cameroon Finals if they beat Botswana and Zambia gets less than three points in the other Group H match against Algeria.