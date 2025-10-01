Former ZANU PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has taken a swipe at President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who recently dished out luxury cars to senior military officers.

Kasukuwere says while the former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono gave out tractors for production, President Mnangagwa is busy dishing out toys.

“President has been reduced to a car dealer ! He is not attending to any serious matters of state, but distributing Toys!

“At least Gono aipa ma tractors for production! How the mighty have fallen,” he posted on his X handle.

Mnangagwa recently distributed 102 cars to senior army commanders in what was described as a bid to pacify the military amid serious clashes in Zanu PF over his succession and corruption.

The vehicles were handed out in Harare on Monday, just two weeks after a heated confrontation with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, a former Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander, over corruption allegations against a coterie of businesspersons linked to Zanu PF.

After the confrontation, Mnangagwa became apprehensive and fearing he could be toppled by his deputy, started mobilising funds to buy the vehicles for the army personnel, sources have disclosed.

The 83-year-old ruler presided over the distribution of the vehicles to lieutenant colonels and colonels, a move which observers said was an attempt to mollify the military amid growing discontent over deteriorating conditions of service and the alleged theft of State funds by cartels.

According to the Information ministry, the vehicles will “bridge a significant gap in the conditions of service for senior army officers, ensuring they receive their entitlements, including vehicles, ultimately enhancing their welfare and operational effectiveness within the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.”

Zanu PF insiders, however, said Mnangagwa, unsettled by Chiwenga’s dossier, was pampering the military to try to insulate his regime.

The military is allegedly unhappy with systematic looting of State funds by some businesspersons who have been dishing out cash and cars in Mnangagwa’s name.

Sources revealed that earlier this year, the military presented Mnangagwa with a document outlining the dire conditions in army barracks and demands for overdue service vehicles. -Newsday