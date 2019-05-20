Gono, Bonyongwe, Chihuri, Moyo in Malawi election rigging storm

Blantyre – Former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) director-general Happyton Bonyongwe and former Police Chief Augustine Chihuri have been fingered in a sensational attempt to rig elections in Malawi.

Malawi sources exclusively told Khuluma Afrika that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led by President Peter Mutharika had engaged the services of Chihuri, who fled to Malawi after a military intervention deposed President Mugabe in November, 2017.

Malawi will elect president on May 21 in a closely contested race that has seen mentor and mentee battle it out, as the Vice President Saulos Chilima is going against Mutharika.

Khuluma Afrika has been told that Chihuri and Bonyongwe, who fell out of Mnangagwa’s favour soon after the intervention as they were pro Mugabe were approached in 2018 by members of the Mutharika’s regime to help set up a rigging plan and strategies similar to those used by Zanu PF to retain power.

Khuluma Afrika understands that Chihuri’s main task was to train cadets in the ruling party to act as Police Men before and during the voting excursive to among other change ballot boxes to replace them with Peter Mutharika marked ballots.

Bonyongwe’s main task is to help manipulate results at the main poling centres using his team of Israeli trained IT and Security experts.

In 2013, Bonyongwe is believed to have engage the services of an Israeli firm (NIKUV) to help rig elections.

The Israeli company, Nikuv, gained international notoriety after being accused of designing ballot papers which would make ink disappear and ‘self mark’ for Mugabe.

Zimbabwean opposition, at the time led by the late Morgan Tsvangirai believed that ballots marked for MDC-T had the ink disappear only to re-appear on Mugabe’s slot.

Earlier today, local investigative publication Zimbabwe Mail revealed that Mugabe’s government made a series of secret payments to a certain Israeli company, linked to controversial Israeli firm Nikuv, which was accused of manipulating the country’s elections in the past, it has been revealed.

Confidential documents obtained by the Zimbabwe Mail show that government officials are still battling to keep the details under wraps.

Mines and Mining Development ministry former secretary Francis Gudyana, who is accused of siphoning US$1,6 million from the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), facilitated the payments through Pedstock Investment, the documents show.

The exercise in Malawi is said to have cost $10 million USD.

Malawi Vice President, Saulos Chilima announced in a press conference a few minutes before the end of his campaign that his party knows of Chihuri’s plans in Malawi and asked the electoral body to act.

However, the publication has learnt of Bonyongwe’s hand in the whole deal. Bonyongwe who is a former CIO general, was trained by the Mossad in Israel for 10 years to head Mugabe’s secret service organisation.

The operation is also financed by Gideon Gono, former RBZ governor with massive links to CIA and Jonathan Moyo, a politician who served in the government of Zimbabwe as Minister of Higher Education from 2015 to 2017. He was previously Minister of Information and Publicity from 2000 to 2005 and again from 2013 to 2015.

Happyton Mabhuya Bonyongwe is a retired army general who briefly served as Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs in the cabinet of Zimbabwe from October to November 2017.

Khuluma Afrika