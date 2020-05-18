Absa Premiership side Golden Arrows’ defender Nkanyiso Mngwengwe has died.

The player passed away on Monday morning. He was 30 years old.

Nkanyiso Mngwengwe’s brother has revealed the cause death of the former Golden Arrows captain, according to the doctors who attended to him.

The defender’s passing was confirmed by the club on Monday morning, with his brother Mphathi now providing more details of what happened.

“Ubhuti usishiyile [my brother has passed on],” a devastated Mphathi Mngwengwe tells KickOff.com.

“It’s hard, my brother. He woke up this morning and his body started to shake. He was shaking in his room. His wife woke us up around 02h00 and we tried to give him first aid.

“We then took him to hospital in Maritzburg where the doctors told us he was already gone and had heart failure. He was confirmed dead on arrival.”

A statement released by Arrows read: “Lamontville Golden Arrows Football Club would like to confirm the untimely passing away of our footballer Mr Nkanyiso Mngwengwe.

“Sgora’, as we in the Abafana Bes’thende family affectionately knew him, sadly passed in the early hours of the morning.

“Mr. Mngwengwe made his debut for Arrows in August 2013 and went on to play more than 140 matches for Arrows over the years. He was a dedicated member of Abafana Bes’thende who was always ready to go the extra mile for the good of the team. His sudden passing leaves a huge void in the team.”

Mngwengwe’s demise comes just two weeks after South African football fraternity mourned the death of AmaZulu legend Sugar Ray Xulu.