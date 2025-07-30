Zimbabwe earned US$723.5 million in exports in June 2025, with gold leading the way at 53.6%, followed by tobacco (5.7%) and nickel (4.7%), according to the latest ZimStat data.

However, imports rose to US$882 million, widening the trade deficit to US$158.5 million.

Key export markets remained the UAE (54.8%), South Africa (23.5%) and China (8.3%).

On the import side, the country mainly brought in fuel, machinery, and cereals, with top suppliers being South Africa, China, Bahrain, and the Bahamas.

Mineral exports is among the country’s major foreign currency earners along with agricultural produce.

Zwnews