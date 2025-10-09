Zimbabwe’s gold deliveries to Fidelity Gold Refinery (FGR) formerly Fidelity Printers have surged 37 percent to 32.98 tonnes in the first nine months of 2025, up from 24.2 tonnes last year.

According to FGR the country is now firmly on ground to meet its 40-tonne annual target, a key milestone under the Second Republic’s mining growth strategy.

Apparently, small-scale miners drove the surge, contributing 24.5 tonnes nearly 75 percent of the total output.

Large-scale miners delivered 8.54 tonnes, slightly down from last year.

September recorded the year’s peak at 4.4 tonnes.

The rally coincides with record global gold prices surpassing US$4,000/oz, boosting Zimbabwe’s foreign currency reserves and strengthening the ZiG currency, which is backed by gold and other minerals.

Gold is one of the country’s major sources of foreign currency.

The surge reaffirms President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 drive for self-sufficiency and economic resilience through value addition and beneficiation in the mining sector.