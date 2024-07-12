A police officer stationed at ZRP Gokwe Main Camp was knifed by a bar patron after a bar brawl over a commercial sex worker early this week.

The cop, Douglas Ngwenya (41) had been drinking beer at the Puzzar Dollar Night Club, when he tried to refrain his attacker one Emmanuel Nyaku, who is on the run from attacking a rival suitor.

Nyaku allegedly stabbed Ngwenya with a knife on the back and buttocks during the melee.

Ngwenya was confirmed dead on admission at Gokwe South District Hospital by Dr Tinashe Bwanya.

Ngwenya becomes the second person to die after a misunderstanding at Puzzar Dollar in as many weeks.