Former Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa says the expulsion of businessperson Kuda Tagwirei from the Central Committee by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga shows power struggles within the party.

He said an ironic footnote to this saga is how Kuda has functioned as a godfather not only to the party but also to numerous other CC members who have, directly or indirectly, profited from his various forms of ‘gifts.’

“Almost everyone in there has benefited from him. However, what is evident is that these developments illustrate the underlying fissures within the party.

“Each faction has coalesced around their respective interests, responding in kind to perceived slights.

“The unfortunate reality is that the nation as a whole stands to suffer the repercussions when the ruling party becomes engrossed in internal factional skirmishes. It’s this electioneering stance that scuttles any developmental agendas,” he said.

He added that his expulsion by those he has supported seems either parody or folly, leaving one to ponder the wisdom—and the motives—behind such an ill-conceived action IF it isn’t really protocol about ratification!

“While the removal of Tagwirei was in line with the need for ratification of his membership the method in which it was done makes the incident very unfortunate.

“This was a simple issue that could have been handled differently& avoided the current drama & conspiracies,” he added.