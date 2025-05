The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has announced the receipt of US$5 million and ZWG 15 million this week towards wheat payment obligations, bringing total disbursements to USD 28 million and ZWG 230 million.

This funding, mobilized through Treasury support, comes as farmers gear up for the winter wheat season.

GMB has applauded the resilience and commitment of Zimbabwean farmers in pushing the nation towards wheat-based food self-sufficiency.

Zwnews