Grain silos

The government has called on farmers to continue grain deliveries to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) saying the parastatal is now paying more than before.

“GMB is paying farmers much more than before. Please deliver your produce to the next depot.

“Farming is a fulfilling enterprise,” says Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana.

GMB is the sole buyer of grain in Zimbabwe mandated to ensure food security in the country.

Food insecurity has emerged as one of the major developmental challenges in the third world countries and has become more intensely pronounced in recent years with the threat posed by recent trends, such as climate change, water, and rainfall scarcity, as well as ecosystems and biodiversity degradation exacerbating these problems.

Additional pressure has also emanated from the skyrocketing population growth and its simultaneous demand for food.

Zwnews