After weeks of delay, the Treasury has finally released US$10 million to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) to clear part of the outstanding payments owed to farmers for grain deliveries.

GMB Chief Executive Officer Dr. Edson Badarai confirmed the release, noting that it follows an earlier US$5 million disbursement, bringing total payments to about 80% of what farmers are owed for summer grain deliveries.

The delay in payments had strained many farmers preparing for the upcoming summer cropping season, especially those under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme.

Dr. Badarai expressed gratitude to farmers for their patience and to Agriculture Minister Dr. Anxious Masuka for securing Treasury intervention, saying the funds are vital to sustain farming operations and strengthen food security.

The Government continues to pursue 21 strategic agricultural initiatives to boost self-sufficiency, while the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe has committed additional funding of ZIG53 million and US$66.65 million for the 2025 summer season.

State media