Glowing tributes are pouring in for Star FM presenter Babongile Sikhonjwa, who passed away yesterday at the age of 49.

Sikhonjwa has been described as a jovial individual and a unifier in the broadcasting fraternity.

Leading the pack is Star FM where he was working.

“The management and staff from one of Zimpapers’ radio stations, Star FM have joined the rest of the country in mourning the death of Babongile Sikhonjwa, a vibrant broadcaster, comedian, actor, and arts promoter whose bubbly character made him a household name.”

Sikhonjwa, joined the radio station in 2023 as the host of The After-Drive. His presence was immediately felt on the airwaves, where his passion and charisma endeared him to listeners across Zimbabwe.

In a statement, Star FM expressed profound sadness at his untimely passing.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved colleague and presenter, Babongile Sikhonjwa, who died this morning (yesterday). He was 49,” read part of the statement.

The station described him as more than a presenter, highlighting his role as a mentor and advocate for the creative industry.

“Babongile joined the Star FM family in 2023 as host of The After Drive (Tue & Wed, 6:30pm) and quickly became a cherished voice on our airwaves. His passion, charisma, and deep commitment to the creative arts made him not only a remarkable broadcaster but also a powerful advocate for Zimbabwe’s artistic community.

Sikhonjwa dedicated much of his career to uplifting young and upcoming talent. He used his platform to give exposure to emerging artists, helping many build and sustain their careers.

“Throughout his time with us, Babongile made an indelible mark on the development of the arts industry. He was especially known for his unwavering support of emerging talent, consistently using his platform to profile and promote upcoming artists. His efforts helped launch and elevate many careers, and his legacy will live on in the voices and stories he helped bring to light,” Star FM noted.

The station extended condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and fans, saying his energy, laughter, and love for the arts would be sorely missed.

Sikhonjwa’s death has left a huge void in Zimbabwe’s entertainment and broadcasting industry.

Fellow presenter Phathisani Sibanda, who worked closely with Sikhonjwa shared, “Words are not enough to express the pain I feel after Babongile’s death.

“He was always jovial and a unifier in broadcasting circles. I will always miss him and cherish the good moments we had together. To me, he was more than a colleague; he was family.”

Sibanda added, “Losing a colleague like him is hard to bear. I have learned to cherish every moment in life because we don’t know what the future holds.”

Another presenter Tinashe Chikuse was equally devastated by the loss.

“It’s a loss that we have suffered in the broadcasting fraternity. We worked for the same company, and losing a colleague is hard to take. He was a good colleague, and we will miss him dearly,” he stated.

Similar sentiments were echoed by fellow Bulawayo-bred disc jockey and Star FM presenter Danny Lunga, aka DJ Danny, who shared his grief on Facebook. “Babongile, why, why, why?” reads the post.

Friends of Sikhonjwa on social media are still in shock following his death. From the feedback, it is clear that Sikhonjwa was indeed a man of the people. The revered presenter and events management guru was known for his humility and creative edge, which made him unique.

He will always be remembered as one of the finest presenters that Star FM has ever had. Versatility was his middle name, to say the least. Mourners are gathered at his family home in Richmond suburb.

