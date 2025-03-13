A Glen View man died after being struck on the head with a pot by his wife following a row over infidelity in their bedroom.

Nixon Jemedze (50), of House number 10852 Glen View 7, Harare, succumbed to severe injuries that were inflicted by his wife Sandra Ndoyiwa (31).

On the 7th of March, at around 3 am, Sandra Ndoyiwa (31) had a misunderstanding with her husband Nixon over infidelity issues, which resulted in her picking a small black Kango pot and striking him on the forehead and occiput (back of the head) once each side and he sustained deep cuts.

Nixon was rushed to Chamas Private Hospital in Glen Norah where he was admitted.

He died the following day.

Text- image: Crime Watch Zimbabwe