The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a tragic incident in which a baby girl (6 months) died upon admission at a local hospital in Harare after falling in a 20 litre bucket filled with hot water.

According to police, the incident happened on 15/11/24 at a house in Kambuzuma 5, Harare.

The mother of the victim had left the bucket near a couch where the baby was sitting.

Apparently, the police is on record calling on parents and guardians to monitor children when they are playing.

Zwnews