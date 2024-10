An 18-year-old girl, Shamiso Pretty Bvukure of Chitungwiza was convicted for forging Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) results.

It is the court’s case that on 11 October 2024, Police General Headquarters recruiting section called for verification of ZIMSEC results for a number of applicants.

During the process it was discovered that the accused made several adjustments to her results to portray passes on a number of subjects she had in fact failed.

Zwnews