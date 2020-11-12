BIG FAREWELL PARTY FOR GINIMBI: The final party to be thrown for Zimbabwean socialite and businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure will be on Friday, but this time guests will have to bring their own champagne because he won’t be there to top up their glasses.

It will be the second party at the Domboshava residence, about 30km on the northern outskirts of Harare, in the space of two months. The first was his 36th birthday party, when he spent at least $50,000 (about R780,000) to entertain 400 invited guests.

The upcoming one will be his funeral wake, a day before he is buried at his upmarket mansion. And to make things clear, the invitation says “bring your own bottle”.

Kadungure died instantly in an accident in the early hours of Sunday in his R5m Rolls-Royce Wraith which veered off the road and hit a tree before going up in flames. Three other people died in the crash.

Since most of those around Ginimbi were relatively well-off businesspeople living champagne lifestyles of their own, drinks such as Ace of Spades, Veuve Clicquot Rich, Moet, and a variety of expensive reserve whiskies are likely to be produced from the boots of Range Rovers and other luxury cars.

A number of wealthy foreign based allies and exotic celebrities are expected to grace the final.

Ginimbi had a way with international celebrities. In 2018 he set tongues wagging when he hosted Ciamera Jimenez, a New York adult performer of Puerto Rican descent who goes by the alias Cici Amor, at his mansion for two weeks.

Among friends he counted Nigerian pop superstar Davido, Big Brother Africa star Pokello Nare and SA celebs Bonang Matheba and DJ Tira, among others.

Meanwhile, a study by zwnews.com reveals that Ginimbi has been on national tabloids across the continent from Harare to Kenya, to Uganda, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana and beyond.

Even the BBC covered him! He said he will go with a bang and it appears he underestimated his influence. It’s a blast.

A video post on his car collection done by a young Indian blogger has been viewed 2.3 million times.

Here is a full list of cars he owned:

GINIMBI’S CARS

Over the years he bought expensive cars and was never shy to announce their acquisition.

At the time of his death, he was awaiting the arrival of a Lamborghini Aventador.

In his garage, the vehicles he leaves behind include:

Rolls-Royce Ghost (2016 model);

Rolls-Royce Ghost (2020 model);

Rolls-Royce Wraith (involved in his fatal crash);

Bentley Continental GT (2014 model);

Bentley Continental GT W12 (2020 model);

Bentley Bentayga;

Bentley Mulsanne;

Lamborghini Aventador S Coupe;

Ferrari 488 Spider;

Mercedes G Wagon Brabus (2016 model);

Mercedes G Wagon G63 (2020 model);

Range Rover Vogue Autobiography (2019 model);

Range Rover Sport SVR (2019 model);

Range Rover Sport Lumma (2017 model);

Range Rover Sport (2018 model);

Range Rover Velar (2018 model);

Mercedes-Benz S Class (2014 model); and

Mercedes-Benz S Class (2019 model).

Plus many other luxury wheels featuring the badges of BMW, Jaguar and Lexus.

