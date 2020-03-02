Controversial Harare business tycoon and socialite, Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure, last Saturday got a reminder of the brutal reality that money can’t buy everything after he had to endure a torrid 20 minutes after he was barred by bouncers from entering the VVIP section at the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) held at the HICC last Saturday.

The flamboyant business magnate, immaculately garbed in a pair of jeans, arrived at the awards banquet in the company of two men and a female companion. As ‘Team Ginimbi’ was about to step into the VVIP section, the security details stopped them, claiming there was no space for them as the section was fully occupied.

Seated in the VVIP section as the drama unfolded were Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry and National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) Director Nicholas Moyo. The latter had to intervene and rescue a frustrated Ginimbi who was forced to take a chill pill by the defiant security team.

Another prominent personality who was disgraced by the security details at Nama was Malaysia-based arts promoter Taona “TeeMak” Chipunza but unlike Ginimbi, TeeMak complied without much drama and sat in the VIP section.

Private Media/STAFF WRITER