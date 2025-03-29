War veteran and former central intelligence supremo Blessed Geza’s house has been petrol bombed.

According to information filtering through, the incident happened at his farm in Sanyati last night.

The authorities are yet to confirm the development, though various reports claim this to be true.

Geza is leading a group of war veterans into a demonstration planned for 31 March calling for the removal of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa from office.

Yesterday, Geza claimed responsibility for the burning of vehicles at the premises of Wicknell Chivayo, Tino Machakaire, Kuda Tagwirei and John Mangudya.