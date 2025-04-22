Militant war veterans’ leader Blessed “Bombshell” Geza made another address national tonight, warning citizens that they might become collateral damage if there is an exchange of gunfire between security forces sympathetic to him and those guarding the corrupt individuals they intend to confront.

Geza who is calling for the removal of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa from office said there could be unintended consequences during the process, hence the need for citizens to stay away until their mission is achieved.

In his latest address, he warned citizens to stay at home for their own safety.

Apparently, Geza has become the internal face of resistance in ZANUPF against what he calls Mnangagwa’s corrupt rule and specifically his attempt to extend to term of office.

President Mnangagwa is believed to be at loggerheads with his deputy Constantino Chiwenga who is next in line to succeed him.

However, Mnangagwa is on record saying his relationship with Chiwenga is cast on stone and hard to break.

Mnangagwa says he and Chiwenga have worked together for long dating back to the liberation struggle.