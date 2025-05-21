Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says war veteran and former intelligence supremo Blessed Geza was exploited by his friends to test President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s reaction over 2030 issue.

“This comrade was used by his friends to test ED’s reaction regarding 2030.

“They exploited him, knowing they lacked the power to remove ED,” he says.

Posting on his X handle, Zivhu said Geza is now living in a hole while his friends are enjoying.

“Now, they’re enjoying life with their families while the comrade is in hiding. Don’t follow leaders who are clueless, Geza waperara uyu,” he added.

Zwnews