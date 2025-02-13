ZANU PF member and former Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu says war veteran Blessed Geza is in trouble because he was too slow to act against the crocodile.

Zivhu says Geza made noise for two weeks alerting the crocodile.

“This man is finished now! He took his time playing in the river waters, thinking the crocodile was afraid of him.

“He could’ve crossed safely the day he entered, but instead, he made noise for two weeks, alerting the crocodile. Don’t play with crocodiles while under the influence,” he says.

Posting on his X handle, Zivhu warned against picking sides quickly in political games.

He says it is better to sit on the fence and then jump to the winning side.