War veteran Blessed Geza’s one million man march face a litmus test today after he called for demonstration starting at Africa Unity Square in Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital, to protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule, economic mismanagement.

The protest is also aimed at denouncing corruption, allegedly being done by controversial businesspersons linked to President Mnangagwa.

Apparently, the Africa Unity Square is infested with police officers, water cannons, horses, dogs deployed to deal with demonstrators.

Yesterday the Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Stephen Mutamba issued a strong warning against anyone planning to engage in protests today.

Mutamba said police officers have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order, warning that anyone found wanting would face the full wrath of the law.

He urged citizens to go about their daily operations without fear saying their safety is guaranteed.

Zwnews