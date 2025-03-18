Former military intelligence officer Never Maswerasei has implied that the alleged struggle to remove President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa from office has been sold.

“NATIONAL UPDATE | BIG Money exchanged hands as happened post 2023 elections.

“Hakusisina kana chiriko don’t even waste your time listening to the lingering noise anymore.

“Whatever you will see from now on will just be cosmetics. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. Adios!”

War veteran Blessed Geza recently came out guns blazing against President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa calling him to step down.

Geza accused Mnangagwa of nepotism, corruption and having failed to manage the country’s affairs well among other things.

He promised to give a signal or an update to the nation on next steps he and his team were going to take in their fight to remove Mnangagwa from office.

However, just went mute.

Responding to his claim, one netizen Mucha Dura asked Maswerasei the following:

“MASHAYA NYAYAKA KOMUREDHI KKK NAMBO EDZA UDA KUITA DIG KUTI GEZA URIPI NASGAYS KKK NOW NAKUNGO HUMANA KO KUMBO NYARARAWO MUNOBVEI?”

In response Maswerasei said:

“You sound like an idiot because I have been quiet for 2 weeks here.nhasi ndozotadza kuziya zvirikuitika manje ini ndirini ndakatanga kutaura nezverift yaEmmerson naChiwenga pano 5 years ago when everybody thought I was bonkers?”

Some other reactions:

“Mati hapachina tariro

Cde Never Maswerasei?

@CdeNMaswerasei:

Hapana. Whatever follows now will actually be nothing but paid showboating.

@GotoTafidza:

“Saka mukuti geza akapiwa mari here

Cde Never Maswerasei?

@CdeNMaswerasei

“Geza akutotenga manew tractors nekuplanner kuincreaser arable hectarage at his farms. Makagarira guyo sembwa.”

