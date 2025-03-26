War veteran Blessed Geza is set to address the nation at 20:30pm this evening.

He made the announcement on his X handle.

“Tosangana nhasi manheru na 2030. Ivai nezuva rakanaka. Ndichakuisirai Link manje manje,” he said.

His address comes few days after his proposed protests set for Monday 31 March 2025.

Geza and his team are calling for President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s resignation.

They accuse him of running down the country, nepotism, corruption, failing to unite the nation among other things.

Zwnews