(BBC) JOE BIDEN has taken the lead in Georgia with 99 percent of votes counted.

According to the BBC, if Mr. BIDEN takes Georgia, Mr. TRUMP cannot achieve the required 270 Electoral College votes to secure the presidency.

Mr. BIDEN has a slender lead in Nevada and Arizona and is chipping away at Mr. TRUMP’s advantage in Pennsylvania.

President DONALD TRUMP has again asserted he has won the election, though votes are still being counted.

Mr. TRUMP complains of “tremendous corruption and fraud in the mail-in ballots”, without giving evidence

JOE BIDEN says people should remain calm as votes are counted, adding he has “no doubt” he will emerge the winner.

Georgia could make Biden president

